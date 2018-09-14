हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RK Pachauri

Trouble for RK Pachauri, Delhi court orders framing of charges against ex-TERI chief

The former TERI chief has been accused of sexually molesting his former colleague. 

NEW DELHI: In a big trouble for internationally acclaimed environmentalist RK Pachauri, a Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges against ex-Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chief in a sexual harassment case.

According to ANI, the order was passed by Delhi's Saket Court, which also posted the matter for hearing on October 20.

The former TERI chief is facing a trial for alleged sexual harassment of a female colleague.

The victim in the case has expressed satisfaction over the court's order.

''Chuffed to bits. This has not been easy. This is a big leap towards the truth. I am relieved and exhausted fighting RK Pachauri, ''the victim said while reacting to Delhi's Saket Court order for framing of charges against Pachauri.

The 75-year-old scientist could face a jail term of up to seven years if charges framed against him are proved true.

Last year, an FIR was filed against Pachauri in connection with the alleged sexual harassment in the case.

The police had submitted the chargesheet against the Pachauri earlier this year.

