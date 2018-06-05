हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Truce on cards? Amit Shah to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

Shiv Sena and BJP have been gunning at each other in recent weeks - trading barbs and allegations galore.

New Delhi: In alliance in Maharashtra but under a constant threat from an imminent political divorce, BJP and Shiv Sena ties have plummeted in recent weeks. Amit Shah though will now meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday in what could possibly be a bid to calm frayed nerves.

News agency ANI reported that Shah will call on the Shiv Sena chief at his residence as part of BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan' move. Political analysts believe the meeting could be vital to the future of BJP-Sena relations at a time when the two parties have been gunning at each other despite being alliance partners. Thackeray, in particular, has been relentless and unforgiving in baring his fangs - calling BJP 'murderous' and even writing in Saamna - Sena's mouthpiece - that he felt like hitting BJP's UP CM Yogi Adityanath with his slippers for disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After the recent Palghar bypoll, Sena had also hinted that the Election Commission may be 'working at the behest of a political party.'

Sena announced in January that it will battle in the Lok Sabha elections next year on its own merit. And at a time when many opposition parties are joining hands to battle BJP,  Shah remains hopeful of Sena remaining in the NDA fold and it is this hope that could possibly make Wednesday's meeting crucial.

