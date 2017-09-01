Trump Administration to ask Congress for emergency funding for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Washington: United States President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor, Tom Bossert, has said that about 100,000 homes have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and the White House would soon make the first of the two planned supplemental funding requests to Congress to aid relief efforts in the affected regions.

However, Bossert said that he was not concerned about the administration not having the money for the operations underway right now in Houston and elsewhere as the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be "well-funded" under Trump's proposed budget.

Hailing the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, Bossert said that he was seeing an appropriate and a positive coordination between federal, state and local authorities.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is going to donate USD one million of his own money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

"I'm happy to tell you that he would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we've seen across this country do. And he's pledging a million dollars of personal money to the fund. But as I said, he'll pledge probably a million dollars of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana," press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at the White House.

She also said that the President and the First Lady will be travelling both to Texas and Louisiana on Saturday.

The continuing devastation from catastrophic flooding in the region, caused by Hurricane Harvey, has led to 33 deaths so far.

With heavy deluge from the Tropical Storm Harvey swallowing the entire Texas cities, the US military force has mobilized its warships and aircraft to help local law administration for the rescue operations.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already activated the Texas National Guard, which comprises of nearly 12,000 troops.

State, local and military rescue units till now rescued thousands of stranded residents from the water and flooded homes.