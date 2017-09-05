close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Trump, Moon agree to lift limits on South Korea's missiles

The White House on Monday announced that the United States and South Korea have agreed to remove the limits on South's missile payload capabilities after North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 06:24
Trump, Moon agree to lift limits on South Korea&#039;s missiles
File photo

Washington DC: The White House on Monday announced that the United States and South Korea have agreed to remove the limits on South's missile payload capabilities after North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

White House readout of the call between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In said that Trump "gave his in-principle approval to South Korea's initiative to lift restrictions on their missile payload capabilities," The Hill reported.

"President Trump also provided his conceptual approval for the purchase of many billions of dollars' worth of military weapons and equipment from the United States by South Korea," the statement added.

Leaders of both countries have also agreed on "maximizing the pressure on North Korea using all means at their diposal" after the Pyongyang claimed on Sunday that they it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that can be placed on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The U.S. top United Nations representative said that North Korea is "begging for war" and urged UN Security Council to impose "the strongest possible measures" on Pyongyang over its sixth and largest nuclear test.

The United States top UN representative said that North Korea is "begging for war" and urged UN Security Council to impose "the strongest possible measures" on Pyongyang over its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Earlier, U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis had strongly warned North Korea of "massive military response," if it threatened the U.S. or its allies.

Trump on Sunday termed North Korea a "rogue nation" for conducting nuclear tests and said that its "actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington."

In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea has become a great threat and embarrassment to China.

TAGS

White HouseDonald TrumpUS PresidentNorth KoreaMoon Jae-inUnited States

From Zee News

OHE van derails near Dantewada, suspects Naxals behind uprooting railway tracks
India

OHE van derails near Dantewada, suspects Naxals behind upro...

SC to hear Bachpan Bachao Andolan&#039;s plea on IPC, POCSO conflict
India

SC to hear Bachpan Bachao Andolan's plea on IPC, POCSO...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan suspends three doctors after 86 children die in B...

SC seeks details of complaints to Google, FB, WhatsApp on objectionable content
Internet & Social Media

SC seeks details of complaints to Google, FB, WhatsApp on o...

Lacking consensus, UN Security Council emergency meet puts off action on North Korea
World

Lacking consensus, UN Security Council emergency meet puts...

India

Newly inducted Ministers assume charge, spell out prioritie...

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greeting on Teachers&#039; Day
India

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greeting on Teachers...

DelhiDelhi

Delhi CM takes charge of water dept, seeks deadline from DJ...

Lucknow&#039;s first metro rail to be launched on Tuesday
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow's first metro rail to be launched on Tuesday

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Rohingya children beheaded, civilians burned alive by Myanmarese security forces: Report

South Korea warns North may launch ICBMs after nuclear test

Anitha suicide: Family refuses to take govt's Rs 7 lakh

Saina Nehwal to move back to Pullela Gopichand academy

Gorakhpur repeat? 49 children die in one month at another UP govt hospital

Supreme Court asks government for detailed reply on deportation of Rohingyas