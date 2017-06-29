close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump picks Indian American Krishna R Urs to be ambassador to Peru

The appointment of Urs, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, would have to be approved by the Senate.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 09:42

Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated Krishna R. Urs to be the ambassador to Peru, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The appointment of Urs, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, would have to be approved by the Senate.

He is currently Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Madrid. Urs took over after James Costos, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, resigned.

Urs, a 30-year veteran of the foreign service was earlier the Deputy Chief of Mission in Spain.

Urs, who knows Spanish, Hindi and Telugu, has specialised in economic issues and has developed extensive policy experience in the Andean region of South America, the White House said.

In January, Trump ordered the wholesale resignations of ambassadors appointed by Obama leaving huge holes in the diplomatic network that he is only now beginning to fill.

Last week he nominated Kenneth Juster, the President's Deputy Assistant for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, to be the Ambassador in New Delhi.

At the highest levels of the State Department, Trump has appointed Indian-American Nikki Haley as the US Permanent Representative to the UN, a position that has cabinet rank. 

TAGS

Peru ambassadorIndian AmericanKrishna R UrsUnited States of AmericaDonald TrumpWhite HouseWashingtonSenior Foreign ServiceCharge d'AffairesUS embassyMadridJames CostosBarack ObamaKenneth JusterNikki HaleyInidaNew Delhi

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump travel ban: what comes next?

Huge asteroid Apophis is coming to Earth – How safe are we?
Space

Huge asteroid Apophis is coming to Earth – How safe are we?

Delhi

Overnight rains bring mercury down in Delhi

As Centre prepares for historic GST rollout, Sonia to meet Manmohan to decide on joining the midnight bash
India

As Centre prepares for historic GST rollout, Sonia to meet...

Uttar Pradesh

Azam Khan should be charged with blasphemy, imprisoned: Ama...

WorldAsia

Hong Kong `has a place in my heart`: China`s Xi Jinping

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video