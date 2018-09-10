Truth of hike: BJP talks about percentage increase in petrol, diesel prices

New Delhi: Amid the Opposition-sponsored nation-wide shutdown, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a couple of graphics describing the percentage hike in both petrol and diesel prices.

With the title 'Truth of hike in petroleum prices', the ruling party with the help of bar diagrams explained that the percentage increase in the rise of fuels in 2018 is less than the increase during the previous two terms.

According to one of the graphics, the petrol price on May 16, 2004, was Rs 33.71 while on May 16, 2009, it was Rs 40.62. The percentage increase was 20.5. On May 16, 2014, the petrol price was Rs 71.41 which took the percentage increase to 75.8.

On September 10, 2018, the price of petrol being Rs 80.73, the percentage hike is 13, said the graphic posted by the saffron party's Twitter handle.

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

Similarly, it has also shared the increase in diesel prices and the percentage hike in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Truth of hike in diesel prices! pic.twitter.com/gF7CWHeiti — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

The prices of both petrol and diesel have been at their record high levels for around a week now, with the petrol price crossing the Rs 80 per litre mark on Saturday.

The fuel rates have been on fire since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a drop in rupee value and rise in crude oil rates. Petrol price has risen by Rs 3.65 a litre and diesel by Rs 4.06 per litre - the biggest increase in rates witnessed in any month since the launch of daily price revision in mid-June last year.

While Rajasthan on Sunday announced a 4 per cent cut in the VAT on petrol and diesel, Andhra Pradesh Monday said fuel prices will be reduced by Rs 2 each from the cut in sales tax.