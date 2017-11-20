Trying to come up with balanced decision, need time: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on 'Padmavati'

Panaji: Even as the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' is refusing to die down, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on Monday said that the censor board is trying to come up with a 'balanced decision' about the film.

He added that the board should be given adequate space and time to do that.

"We need to understand that the CBFC must take a balanced decision. This situation was not created by the CBFC. It had nothing to do with the protests on the roads. You show the film to media houses and get reviews done but you want CBFC to deliver a fair and well-thought-out decision?" Joshi said on the sidelines of International Film Festival of India's (IFFI) inaugural ceremony.

"We are not asking for a lot of time. We mostly certify films before 68 days but we ask that time so that when there a situation like this, we have time. This is not new. It has been with the CBFC for years. If certain people don't want to see this, that is their decision. I respect Sanjay Leela Bhansali a lot. As a member of the film fraternity, I understand him. But this issue is not about Bhansali. It is about the controversy over the film," he added, as per PTI.

The adman-lyricist further said that it was not the time for arguments as discussion and dialogue were the way forward.

"For that to happen, we need to have patience. There is an anxiety, eagerness, aggression and impatience, which needs to end. Unless you end that, you are not doing justice to the CBFC because the situation has not been created by us. If you expect a solution, you need to give CBFC time, space and a state of mind so that they can take a decision. That's what I request from everyone who is involved in this," he said.

"I condemn any kind of violence but I respect feelings, creativity and the different groups of the society. In light of all these things, the CBFC has to take a well-thought out decision." Joshi maintained

The censor board has returned the application to the film's makers citing 'technical issues'.

Various Rajput groups and politicians have accused the director of "distorting historical facts".

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie had on Sunday deferred its release from the slated December 1.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Viacom18 Motion Pictures had said it had taken the decision to 'voluntarily' defer the film's release.

"The studio behind 'Padmavati', has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st, 2017," it had said.

The spokesman had added that it had the highest regard for the law of the land and statutory bodies such as the CBFC.

The film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role along with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

(With Agency inputs)