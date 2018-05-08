TS EAMCET 2018: Answer keys to be released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in today

The answer keys for TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test) 2018 exam is likely to be released by conducting agency Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for TS EAMCET 2918 are advised to check the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Students may follow these steps to access the answer key once it is released.

How to check check TS EAMCET Answer Key 2018:

Log on to the TS EAMCET official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link which reads- TS EAMCET Answer Key 2018.

Candidates need to put in their login details for their registered accounts and check the same. A PDF file will open.

Check and tally your answers.

The TS EAMCET exam for agriculture related courses was held on May 2 and May 3 while for that of engineering entrance examination, the test was held from May 4 till May 7. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) holds the EAMCET examination for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in the universities in Telangana. It must be noted that it is imperative for the students to login to their registered accounts and then check their answers from the OMR sheets.