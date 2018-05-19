TS EAMCET 2018: Result declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, check counselling schedule

HYDERABAD: Results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been declared on Saturday, May 19.

The TS EAMCET results 2018 were declared by Telangana School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra. Those who had appeared for TS EAMCET examination can now check their respective scores at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Information related to the results will also be sent to the registered mobiles of students, the minister said. In engineering stream, 78.24 percent students have cleared the exam and, in the medical stream, 90.72 percent have cleared this year.

With 145.88 marks, Perige la Namrata of Kurnool has topped in the medical stream. In the engineering stream, Ayyanu Venkata Pani Vamsinath is the topper with 150.17 marks.

TS EAMCET results 2018 are also available at manabadi.com.

To qualify the TS EAMCET exam, a candidate needs to obtain a minimum of 25 percent of the maximum marks.

The first round of counselling will be conducted from May 25 and the engineering classes will commence from July 16.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

A total of 2,20,990 students had applied for the exam out of which 2,03,168 students appeared for the same. The counselling scheduled for EAMCET will also be announced separately on its official website.