TS Police Constable exam 2018 result announced at tslprb.in; Answer keys released

TS Police Constable exam 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the results and answer keys for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) held for Police Constable examination on its official website tslprb.in. The board had conducted the TSLPRB Police Constable examination written test on September 30 at several exam centers across the state.

TSLPRB: How to check TS Police Constable exam 2018 results and answer keys

1: Visit the official site tsplrb.in

OR

2. Click on this link for results

3. For results, enter your Mobile Number and Password and then Sign-in

4. The results will be displayed on the screen.

To view TSLPRB answer keys, click on this link.

According to the boards, over a total of 449584 candidates had appeared for the TS Police Constable Exam 2018. The examination was held across 966 centres all over the state. The test was for three hours duration and of 200 marks.

The Police Constable examination was conducted for recruitment of 16,925 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT), Constable, Firemen and Warders in Telangana Police. The candidates were required to answer questions on English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance, Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability and Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana.