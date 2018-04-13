TSBIE Results 2018: Telangana Inter First Year, Second Year Results 2018 on April 14 at bie.telangana.gov.in

TELANGANA: The results of the Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year examinations are likely to be announced on April 13, Friday.

Once declared, the results will be available at the website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) - bie.telangana.gov.in

The students will then be able to check their results by visiting the board's official portal.

The Telangana State Board Inter I and II Year exams were conducted between 28 February 2018 and 19 March 2018.

Here's how to check your TSBIE Results 2018:

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE - bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Two links will be displayed on the screen - Telangana/TS Inter 1st Year Results 2018, Telangana/TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2018

3. Click on the relevant link to check your result

4. Enter your roll number, name and other required details

5. Click on 'Submit'

6. Your TSBIE Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen

The students are suggested to download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was set up in 2014, under the Telangana State Government. It is situated in Hyderabad's Nampally.

The Intermediate Board Exams for the first year and the second year are conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).