Tuition teacher thrashes 7-year-old with shoes, bites his fingers

Aligarh: A tutor employed to teach all subjects to a seven-year-old boy was caught on camera repeatedly hitting him in the most barbaric manner. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.

In the nearly six-minute long video, the teacher is seen thrashing the minor with his shoes before grabbing him by his hair and ears and violently shaking him. He also makes use of a glass and a key-like object to further assault the traumatised child who keeps screaming in pain and fear throughout.

As if all of this was not enough, the teacher then takes the boy's fingers and appears to bite them. He then offers a glass of water and asks the boy to smile.

The entire incident took place in a room where the door was shut but the brutality was caught on CCTV installed by the child's father who says that he had placed to camera to test it after taking it off from his workshop following complains of some problems with the device. "I am absolutely shocked at what this man did to my child," he told news agency ANI. "I have a hardware workshop in the house and the sound of machines meant that no one could hear my son's cries."

The father of the boy adds that he filed a police complaint immediately after discovering the footage of the brutality. The accused teacher though is currently absconding. "The video has been recovered. A case has been registered and a team has been formed to nab the teacher," said Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against the teacher.