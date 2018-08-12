हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Tulsi plant placed at intersection near Eidgah; tension in UP village

Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said members of minority community damaged the plant on Saturday, leading to tension in the area. 

Tulsi plant placed at intersection near Eidgah; tension in UP village

Muzaffarnagar: Tension prevailed in this district of Uttar Pradesh after a Tulsi plant was reportedly placed at a newly-constructed intersection adjacent to an 'Eidgah' (religious place) here, police said on Sunday. 

Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said members of minority community damaged the plant on Saturday, leading to tension in the area. Tulsi is a medicinal plant revered by Hindus. 

A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been tightened in the area, the officer added.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshTulsi plantEidgah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close