West Bengal

Tumours weighing 35 kg successfully removed from woman's body in West Bengal

The woman, Arti Adhikary, had the huge tumour in her ovaries and was operated upon by doctors, who said that it was the first such case they experienced.

Tumours weighing 35 kg successfully removed from woman’s body in West Bengal

Two tumours, jointly weighing 35 kg, have been removed successfully from inside a woman by doctors of Kalyani Medical College and Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Nadia district of West Bengal. The surgery was conducted on a woman around 60 years of age.

The woman, Arti Adhikary, had the huge tumour in her ovaries and was operated upon by doctors, who said that it was the first case they experienced with such size of tumour. She is a resident of Rajanibabu Road in Kachrapara area of Nadia.

She got admitted to the hospital following complaints of stomach pain. After her treatment started at Jawaharlal Nehru hospital on July 14, she was made to undergo ultrasonography test. It was during this test that the doctors discovered the huge tumour.

All the necessary tests were done, and a team of Gynaecologists was constituted to carry out the surgery. The team was headed by Mrigankamouli Saha.

The surgery went on for at least two hours and two tumours were successfully removed from the ovaries of Arti Adhikary. The combined weight of both the tumours is 35 kg and 300 grams.

Though doctors have said that the condition of the woman is stable, she has been kept under strict observation in the hospital for 48 hours. Further course of action will be decided by the doctors after monitoring Arti’s health condition for two days.

