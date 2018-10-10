हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tushar Mehta

Tushar Mehta appointed Solicitor General of India

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court advocate and Additional Solicitor General Thushar Mehta was on Wednesday appointed as the Solicitor General of India.

The post of Solicitor General had been vacant since October 20 of last year when senior advocate Ranjeet Kumar had resigned. The decision to replace him was finally approved by the government after a gap of 10 months with Mehta - who has been ASG since 2014 and has appeared in several significant cases - was chosen. He will be in office till June 30 of 2020 or till further orders - whichever is earlier.

The Solicitor General of India is the second-highest rank for a law officer of the government.

