Twenty senior IPS officers promoted as DGP

New Delhi: Fourteen 1984-batch IPS officers, including two additional director-rank officers serving in the CBI, were on Wednesday empanelled as the director general of police (DGP) at the Centre.

Six other officers, including Enforcement Directorate director Karnal Singh and director general of Assam Police Mukesh Sahay, of the same batch were also promoted to the equivalent rank of the DGP at the Centre.

Assam-Meghalaya-cadre officer Y C Modi and Gujarat-cadre officer Rakesh Asthana, both serving as additional director in the Central Bureau of Investigation, were empanelled as DGP at the Centre.

Those who were empanelled to the DGP rank include two ADGs in the CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia and Deepak K Mishra; two ADGs in the BSF A P Maheshwari and Rajni Kant Misra; ADG in the CISF Dharmendra Kumar; and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh S Javeed Ahmed.

The others are Rajesh Ranjan (Bihar cadre), Arvind Kumar (Assam-Meghalaya), Arun Kumar Sinha (Kerala), V K Johri (Madhya Pradesh), Gurbachan Singh (Odisha) and Samant Kumar Goel (Punjab).

Those who were empanelled to the DGP-equivalent rank include Jharkhand DGP D K Pandey, Rajasthan-cadre officer Nand Kishore, Manipur-cadre officer P Mallana Goud and Karnataka- cadre officer Prem Shankar Meena.