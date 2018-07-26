हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BRICS Summit

Twin stamps of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela to be released

"This year is important for India and South Africa as it is the 125th anniversary of the incident when Gandhiji was thrown out of a train at Pietermaritzburg station that led to Satyagraha," said the Counsel General of India to Johannesburg.

IANS Photo

Johannesburg: The Counsel General of India to Johannesburg, Dr KJ Srinivasa said on Thursday that twin stamps of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela will be released during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as reported by news agency ANI.

PM Modi on Wednesday reached South Africa to take part in the 10th BRICS Summit.

"This year's theme for BRICS summit in Africa is cooperation for inclusive growth and sharing the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution. BRICS is another medium for India for making strong relations with South Africa," Dr Srinivasa told ANI.

"When PM Modi will meet South Africa President, twin stamps of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela will be released. This year is important for India and South Africa as it is the 125th anniversary of the incident when Gandhiji was thrown out of a train at Pietermaritzburg station that led to Satyagraha," he added.

As part of his five-day official tour, PM Modi first visited Rwanda on Monday. He did a one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks with President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. He also interacted with the Indian community there.

Later on Tuesday, the PM held delegation-level talks with President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. As part of his visit to South Africa, a number of agreements and MoUs in the areas of defence, trade, culture, agriculture and dairy cooperation are scheduled to be signed.

with ANI inputs

BRICS SummitSouth AfricaNarendra ModiMahatma GandhiNelson Mandela

