Twitter

The micro-blogging platform asked Twitterati to vote of the three emojis within the next 24 hours. 

Twitter asks users to choose new #HappyDiwali emoji this year

Twitter India is back with its a poll to select a new emoji for Diwali this year.

The micro-blogging platform shared a 21-second video with the three emojis options, asking Twitterati to vote for one within the next 24 hours.

“Guess what? This year, we want you to choose which emoji you'd like to see next to #HappyDiwali on Twitter. Watch the video, and then vote in the poll below. You have 24 hours, so get voting!” wrote Twitter India.

At the time of filing this story, Emoji Option 3 was ahead with 54 per cent votes.

The results will be announced on November 2, said Twitter India.

Twitter created the first Diwali diya in 2015 and has been created polls since 2016. In its first poll, the social media platform asked users to vote for their favourite colour for the Diwali Emoji.

