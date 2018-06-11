हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter flooded with 'get well soon' messages for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday for routine check-up and investigations and his condition was stated to be stable.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@airnewsalerts (File image)

"He has been admitted for examination and management. He is stable," according to a statement issued by the premier hospital. A team of doctors under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader, the statement added.

People took to the social media to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. Following are some of the reactions:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP patriarch at AIIMS. He enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee and met his family members. BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Health Minister JP Nadda were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader.

The BJP stalwart was the PM between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeeFormer PMBharatiya Janata PartyBJP leaderAIIMSVajpayee unwellNarendra Modi

