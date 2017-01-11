close
Twitter flooded with hilarious reactions over 'Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab CM' - Some of LOL tweets here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 18:52
New Delhi: Soon after Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia appealed to the people of Punjab - 'You vote thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister (of Punjab)', users took the Twitter by storm through hilarious reactions over  'Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab CM'.

"Your vote is for Kejriwal," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing a public gathering at village Balongi in Mohali.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday virtually declared the AAP's Punjab CM candidate by Sisodia, injecting a new dimension to what is considered a three-way race in the Assembly polls.

Twitterati took almost no time to react to Sisodia's big statement.

Here are some of the hilarious and ROFL kind of tweets:-

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 16:57

