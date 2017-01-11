Twitter flooded with hilarious reactions over 'Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab CM' - Some of LOL tweets here

New Delhi: Soon after Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia appealed to the people of Punjab - 'You vote thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister (of Punjab)', users took the Twitter by storm through hilarious reactions over 'Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab CM'.

"Your vote is for Kejriwal," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing a public gathering at village Balongi in Mohali.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday virtually declared the AAP's Punjab CM candidate by Sisodia, injecting a new dimension to what is considered a three-way race in the Assembly polls.

Twitterati took almost no time to react to Sisodia's big statement.

Here are some of the hilarious and ROFL kind of tweets:-

I will be Delhi CM on odd days & Punjab CM on even days.

But will work as a Movie critics all 7 days a week #UdtaKejriwal — Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejriwal) January 10, 2017

Delhi Kejriwal Punjab pic.twitter.com/5iUkwtTkGu — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) January 10, 2017

Kejriwal should stand for Goa cm too. As a true engineer,apna resume har company me pahucha do. Pata nhi kahan se call aa jaaye! — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) January 10, 2017

Modi & his government should start a special Delhi-Goa-Punjab-Delhi Bus sewa for Arvind Kejriwal. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 10, 2017

Now more than AAP,dilliwallahs are praying for a AAP win in punjab;) — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) January 10, 2017

Winners of Municipality elections in Uganda have thanked Kejriwal for not contesting against them. — चार लोग (@WoCharLog) January 10, 2017

Kejriwal running delhi by Twitter Now he wants to run punjab by Facebook and Goa by Whatsapp#UdtaKejriwal — Bobby Deol (@thebobbydeoll) January 10, 2017

Kejriwal ji became Delhi CM in 2013..Then he went to Varanasi in 2014 to be PM..now he goes to Punjab to be CM..How did he miss US election? — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 10, 2017

