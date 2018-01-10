Twitter in splits after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dozes off on stage yet again

New Delhi: Siddaramaiah once again became the topic of jokes on Twitter after the Karnataka Chief Minister was seen dozing away with not a care in the world at a Congress event in Madikeri on Tuesday.

Also known among his critics as a compulsive sleeper, Siddaramaiah was seen sleeping on stage during the party event. Interestingly, the stage had several dignitaries and party workers but despite the CM being seated prominently in the first row, no one thought appropriate to pull him out of what looked like a deep slumber.

Not known to let go off such faux pas, Twitterati burst out in laughter.

Q) Why Was #Siddaramaiah Sleeping?

A) Coz He Couldn't Get UP ?? pic.twitter.com/GHLOXZraln — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 9, 2018

Rahul Gandhi to Congress - I'm your president now.

Will you all be loyal & follow what I do#Siddaramaiah - say no more my master ! pic.twitter.com/KsR3lgOBwS — Comical ???? ® ?? (@Comical_Locha) January 9, 2018

Siddaramaiah has been caught sleeping during public events in the past as well. On May 26 of 2017, he was again seated in the front row during a Congress press conference but that did not stop him from getting some shut-eye. And he is hardly alone in list of politicians caught off guard and eyes shut.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appears to have dozed off during Congress press conference in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/tgKTgdNrt9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2017

Several politicians - some even in Parliament - have been caught having a snooze time out of bed. A few have attempted to justify their sleep and termed it introspection and contemplation. Of course, Twitter had been amusingly unforgiving each time.

PS: Did you know? Work-time nap is officially permitted in Japan.