हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shashi Tharoor

Twitter makes 'grammar Nazi' Shashi Tharoor realise English faux pas

Realising the error, the grammar nazi later tweeted, "Yes alas : That should have been "Innovation" or better still, "Indovation"!"

Twitter makes &#039;grammar Nazi&#039; Shashi Tharoor realise English faux pas

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is popular among Twitteratis for his rich stock of vocabulary. He is often found drawing the attention of the netizens by coining out-of-the-box words.

This time, however, Tharoor apparently made a typing error in one of his tweets while informing the users of the microblogging site about a gathering which he addressed in UAE.

The English teacher, who has sought everyone's attention with his high-flown words, took to Twitter and said, "My address to the UAE alumni of MES College of Engineering on Innivation in India." Instead of 'innovation', Tharoor wrote 'innivation' by mistake.

The post also included a couple of pictures from the event.

No wonder, Tharoor's typo was noticed and pointed out by some Twitterati while most others chose to ignore it, praising him for his speech.

Realising the error, the grammar nazi later tweeted, "Yes alas : That should have been "Innovation" or better still, "Indovation"!"

Nonetheless, the English tutor of Indian Twitter, Tharoor, gave the Twitterverse some serious English lessons in 2017.

Tags:
Shashi TharoorTwitter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close