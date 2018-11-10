हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Twitter records 1.2 mn tweets related to Assembly elections

From now until December 23, citizens can activate a special Twitter #AssemblyElections2018, Twitter said on Saturday.  

Twitter records 1.2 mn tweets related to Assembly elections

New Delhi: As the nation gears up for the Assembly polls in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, conversations and debates on Twitter in the past week alone recorded 1.2 million tweets related to #AssemblyElections2018, the microblogging site said.

Among the initiatives that Twitter launched for the state elections include special emoji, #ElectionOnTwitter events, as well as live Q&As on the platform.

From now until December 23, citizens can activate a special Twitter #AssemblyElections2018, Twitter said on Saturday.

To activate the emoji, users can use hashtags such as #AssemblyElections2018, #IndiaElections2018, #IndiaDecides, among others.

These initiatives are aimed at supporting citizens in having their say in the public conversation leading up to voting day and engaging with political candidates and political leaders directly, Twitter said.

Voting in the five states will take place between November 12 and December 7, while counting of votes for all the five states will be held on December 11.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsTwitter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close