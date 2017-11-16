हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Twitter up in arms against McDonald's as prices remain same despite GST cut

  If you went out to a restaurant this week, you might have noticed that the taxes in the bill you paid were lesser. The reduction comes after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council slashed the tax rate for restaurants last week. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 16, 2017, 18:12 PM IST
Comments
NEW DELHI:  If you went out to a restaurant this week, you might have noticed that the taxes in the bill you paid were lesser. The reduction comes after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council slashed the tax rate for restaurants last week. 

To benefit the customers, the tax rate for restaurants was revised to a uniform 5 per cent instead of 12 per cent for non-air conditioned restaurants and 18 per cent for air-conditioned restaurants. 

However, it seems that customers of Mc Donald's did not get any benefit with the tax cut. Several customs are accusing the outlet of increasing the prices of eatables after the reduction in GST.  

A Twitter user shared the bill as a proof of the same: 

Soon, the bill went viral with customers enraged over the price rise.

In its defence, Mc Donald's said that despite the cut in GST, its operating costs have gone up due to removal of input tax credit. The decision to increase the prices, hence, has been because of that. However, it added that customers will not be affected as they will have to pay the same amount as before.

"The Government has brought down GST from 18% to 5%, but there has been a removal of Input Tax Credit. Due to this, our operating costs have gone up. However, keeping customer convenience in mind. we have structured the changes in such a manner that total amount paid by the customer remains the same," McDonald's India tweeted.

The customers were not impressed with the explanation though hitting back at the outlet.

Will this force McDonald's to reduce its prices or will it stick to its stand remains to be seen.

Trending