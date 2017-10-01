close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Twitter user asks, 'how many Aadhaar can Ravan get' - UIDAI's reply is epic

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the government to every individual resident of India.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 09:58
Twitter user asks, &#039;how many Aadhaar can Ravan get&#039; - UIDAI&#039;s reply is epic
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The social media team of  Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had Twitter users in splits recently by its repartee.

The Aadhaar Twitter handle wished its followers on Dussehra saying, "A time when the world sees the power of good governance. Let us continue this true spirit with Aadhaar." 

They had tweeted an illustration of arrows piercing through the ten-headed Ravana.

To this, one Twitter user posted a question asking - "Sir how many Aadhaar can Ravan get? 10 faces, 10 iris pairs = 100 at least?"

The reply by the Aadhar team was epic.

It said - "Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enroll for Aadhaar."

Following are some of the reactions by the twitterati 

TAGS

TwitterAADHAARRavanUIDAIUnique Identification Authority of India

From Zee News

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts this week: Know about the deals
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts this week: Know ab...

Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport
India

Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport

Air France A380 with 500 on-board forced to make emergency landing
World

Air France A380 with 500 on-board forced to make emergency...

President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today
India

President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be &#039;much cry and little wool&#039;
World

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be 'much c...

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions become legal
World

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions be...

&#039;Let&#039;s Make a Deal&#039; host Monty Hall dies at 96
World

'Let's Make a Deal' host Monty Hall dies at...

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday
India

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women&#039;s driving threat
World

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women's dri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

World Vegetarian Day: When green runs red

Old relationship, new start-ups

The rewards of promoting Indian culinary entrepreneurship

Prodigal son of the father of the nation

The brief supremacy of a mountain kingdom