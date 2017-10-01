Twitter user asks, 'how many Aadhaar can Ravan get' - UIDAI's reply is epic

New Delhi: The social media team of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had Twitter users in splits recently by its repartee.

The Aadhaar Twitter handle wished its followers on Dussehra saying, "A time when the world sees the power of good governance. Let us continue this true spirit with Aadhaar."

They had tweeted an illustration of arrows piercing through the ten-headed Ravana.

To this, one Twitter user posted a question asking - "Sir how many Aadhaar can Ravan get? 10 faces, 10 iris pairs = 100 at least?"

The reply by the Aadhar team was epic.

It said - "Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enroll for Aadhaar."

Following are some of the reactions by the twitterati

the social media in charge of Aadhaar needs to be given a raise — Arjun Sethi (@Roguelost) September 30, 2017

Hahaha new age social media champions are making @UIDAI cool ! I hope we really implement Aadhar well in our country. Will help a lot — Harmik Singh (@harmiks) September 30, 2017

You seriously nailed it, folks. Excellent!! — Neethu (@2friendstweet) September 30, 2017

Lol....trying to troll gets trolled on an epic level. — Abhishek (@IamAbhishek1106) September 30, 2017