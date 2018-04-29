Twitter users slam Manoj Tiwari for 'selective outrage' on accidents in Delhi, UP

New Delhi: Two road accidents earlier this week - one each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh - killed one and 13 children respectively. While both accidents were extremely unfortunate and BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari was one of many who expressed his deep sorrow at the tragedies. Twitter users, however, pointed out that he was guilty of 'selective outrage'.

Two accidents involving school children took place last Wednesday - one near north-west Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in which one girl died after her school van rammed into a tanker, and the other in UP's Kushinagar in which a school van hit a moving train, killing 13 children.

While Tiwari - in back-to-back tweets - termed both incidents as unfortunate, he lashed out against the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi.

Deeply saddened by the loss of this young life which could have been prevented. Delhi HIgh Court has given guidelines for school kids transportation.

Delhi’s @AamAadmiParty Govt has failed to implement it. https://t.co/4MRb1tG7aO — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) April 26, 2018

That Tiwari did not have any message for the BJP government after the Kushinagar tragedy angered many.

Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and Prayers for Speedy recovery of the injured.#Kushinagar https://t.co/iTCzYLPh6Y — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) April 26, 2018

Several netizens accused Tiwari of playing politics at the cost of innocent lives lost. Many even advised him to not offer condolence at all if he would give it a political twist.

aisa tweet yha pe kyu ni kiya ???? ohhh rajneeti jo khelni h janaab ko pic.twitter.com/s923zU8J7g — Quazi Farooque (@quazihbk) April 26, 2018

Saheb ek comments UP kushinagar ke train accident ke liye bhi banataa hai....."Kam SE Kam bachho ki maut pe to rajniti mat karo". Aisaa Mai Nahi Modi ji kehte hai....... ... UP government... — Chandan Singh (@Chandan50666974) April 26, 2018

Stop politics ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??? ?? ???... ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???...?? ???? ?? ?????? — Mrs. Nikkii Jha (@india_firstt) April 26, 2018

You should have give guideline before this incident, after every incidents u bjpians give new instruction. Shame on u Manoj. — Wasiullah shamsi (@WasiullahShamsi) April 26, 2018

Tiwari has been relentless in taking on the Delhi government. Not all his charges though have found support among people at large.

