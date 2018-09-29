हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Two arrested with counterfeit currency notes in Delhi's Paharganj

The police on Saturday arrested two people in possession of counterfeit currency notes from Central Delhi's Paharganj area. 

Two arrested with counterfeit currency notes in Delhi&#039;s Paharganj
Image Courtesy: ANI

The police on Saturday arrested two people in possession of counterfeit currency notes from Central Delhi's Paharganj area. 

News agency ANI reported that the currency notes were in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 50 with a total face value of Rs 1,23,550. 

The two arrested were allegedly circulating fake Indian currency notes. The accused were identified as Manish (29) and Naeem Ansari (37) after the police arrested them during a vehicle checking drive, DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. 

During the drive, an auto rickshaw was intercepted and during its checking, 32 counterfeit notes of Rs 200 denomination were seized from Manish, who was in the passenger seat, the officer said.

He said, "During interrogation, Manish disclosed that he along with his friend Naeem were involved in printing counterfeit currency notes for the last one month."

Naeem was apprehended from his house and counterfeit banknotes in Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 50 denomination, papers used for printing the counterfeit notes, a color printer and other items were seized, the DCP said.

(With Agency Inputs)

