Two busy days of India's ASEAN outreach. Here is the full schedule

NEW DELHI: The Heads of State and Government of all 10 ASEAN countries are set to take part as chief guests at India's 69th Republic Day celebrations. The 10 leaders of the Southeast Asian bloc of nations will also take part in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, and hold individual bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi on Tuesday has already held bilateral meetings with some of the ASEAN leaders who have arrived. These include Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is the only leader arriving on Tuesday.

Here is the full schedule of the jam-packed two days:

January 25, 2018

9:30 am: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Thailand PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

10:15 am: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

11:00 am: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei.

11:55 am to 1:30pm: President Ram Nath Kovind to receive the visiting leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After this, the leaders and their spouses will be hosted for lunch by the President.

1:50 pm to 3:50 pm: Retreat of PM Modi with the ASEAN leaders on the theme, 'Maritime Cooperation & Security'. The retreat will end with a walk in the Mughal Gardens and a group photo.

5:45 pm: PM Modi to release commemorative stamps in the presence of the ASEAN leaders at the beginning of the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit.

6:00 pm to 7:15 pm: Plenary session of the Summit on the theme, 'Shared Values, Common Destiny'. Opening remarks to be delivered by Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong in his capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2018.

7:15 pm: Leaders to tour exhibition of 20 paintings of ASEAN-India Artists' Camp.

7:30 pm to 8:45 pm: Cultural programme and banquet hosted by PM Modi in honour of ASEAN leaders and their spouses.

9:15 pm: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.



January 26, 2018

10:00 am to 11:30 am: ASEAN leaders and their spouses to witness Republic Day Parade on Rajpath.

2:00 pm: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Laos PM Thongloun Sisoulith.

2:45 pm: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Malaysian PM Najib Razak.

4:00 pm to 4:45 pm: ASEAN leaders to take attend 'At Home' in Rashtrapati Bavan.

5:00 pm onwards: ASEAN leaders begin their respective departures.