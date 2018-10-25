हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China

Two Chinese helicopters transgress Indian airspace for 10 minutes: Sources

Three days before Pakistani chopper violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, two Chinese helicopters crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh's Trig height on September 27, sources said.

New Delhi: Three days before Pakistani chopper violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, two Chinese helicopters crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh's Trig height on September 27, sources said.

The transgression happened near the Trade junction, which connects Ladakh with Tibet.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI said that the two choppers remained in the Indian territory for about 10 minutes before heading back.

On September 30, a white-coloured Pakistani military helicopter carrying Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's (POK's) “Prime Minister” Raja Farooq Haider flew into Indian airspace for at least five minutes before returning. 

The helicopter came 250m inside Indian airspace on the Line-of-Control (LoC) at around 1213 hrs. 

The allegations were later rejected by the "PoK Prime Minister".

In the first week of October 2018, troops of the Chinese Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the LAC in the Arunachal Sector, said sources in the defence ministry. 

According to reports, the Chinese soldiers entered about 1000 metres into  Dibang Valley, a district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The troops later retreated after the Indian Army conveyed to them that they have entered the Indian side.

With agency inputs

