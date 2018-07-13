हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CRPF

Two CRPF personnel martyred as terrorists open fire in J&K's Anantnag

The incident took place in Anantnag's Sheer Pora when the patrolling party was out on regular rounds.

Deferred visuals of the area where the gun battle occurred. (Courtesy: ANI)

Srinagar: A CRPF patrolling party was targeted by terrorists on Friday morning who opened fire and killed two personnel.

The incident took place in Anantnag's Sheer Pora when the patrolling party was out on regular rounds. It is being reported that the terrorists fired upon the group and CRPF personnel returned fire with equal intensity. Two CRPF personnel received injuries during the fire exchange and have reportedly succumbed to their wounds.

A search operation is currently underway to pin down the terrorists with additional forces having reached the spot to assist in operations.

This is the third incident of terrorists targetting CRPF teams in a week. Last Friday, a CRPF-Rashtriya Rifles join camp in Pulwama's Tahab had been targeted while a day later, a jawan was injured when a grande was hurled at a CRPF party in Budgam's Hyderpora.

