Two-day BJP national executive meetings to begin today

New Delhi: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers and national executive meetings will begin today in the national capital.

On the first day, party`s national office bearers, state chiefs and other key organizational leaders will hold discussion over various issues including resolutions to be taken up during the national executive meeting.

All BJP lawmakers and party`s senior leadership from states will participate in its national executive meeting on September 25, the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address during the event.

It is reported that the party national executive is expected to pass resolutions on political and economic issues at the end of its meeting.