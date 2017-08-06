Two 'dead wood' IPS officers sacked in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Two IPS officers in Chhattisgarh were sacked for non-performance, a Home Ministry official said.

A M Juri, a 2000-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, and K C Agrawal, who joined the IPS in 2002, were dismissed from the service following a recommendation of the Chhattisgarh government as they were found to be "dead wood", the official said.

The order removing them from the service was issued by the Home Ministry yesterday, following an approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The performance of both the DIG-rank officers were reviewed after completion of their 15 years in service and they were found to be unfit to continue, the official said.