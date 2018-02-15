Two IAF personnel killed in microlight aircraft crash in Assam

JORHAT: Two personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed after a microlight aircraft crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday. The aircraft was on a routine sortie when the crash took place. Reports suggest that the two were riding microlight plane Virus SW80.

The crash happened soon after the aircraft took off from Jorhat air base around noon. Both the pilots were reportedly Wing Commanders of the IAF.

The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori, a police officer said, adding that the two personnel were on their way to Majuli.

There are no details as yet on how the mishap took place. However, it is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons. A court of inquiry has been ordered in connection with the crash.

The wreckage of the aircraft has been sighted near Sumoimari village near Majuli river island.