Two Indians abducted during business trip to Malaysia rescued, confirms Sushma Swaraj

Two Indians, who were abducted while on a business trip to Malaysia have been rescued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Tuesday night. RP Vaidya and KP Vaidya, who had gone to Malaysia for business purposes, were abducted on August 3, 2018.

"I am happy to inform that with the efforts of our High Commissioner Mridul Kumar and his team, Malaysian Police has secured release of both Indian nationals on 6th August 2018," the External Affair minister said on Twitter.

Swaraj also said that -- Rohit Pal and Rishab Gupta -- crew members of MV Maharishi Vamdeva from Fujairah, were being repatriated after they suffered heat stroke because there was no air conditioning and light in the ship.

Consulate General of India, Dubai, provided provisions to crew members and is repatriating other members of the crew, she said.