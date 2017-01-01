Two Indians among 39 killed in Istanbul terror attack

Delhi: Two Indians are among 39 people killed in Turkey's Istanbul terror attack.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Abis Hasn Rizvi, son of Former Rajya Sabha MP and noted builder of Bandra in Mumbai Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, and Khushi Shah from Gujarat.

Tweeting about it, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrote:

I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017

The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017

Abis Rizvi was CEO of Rizvi Builders and had produced a number of films including the 2014 movie Roar: The Tigers of the Sundarbans.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke to families of both Rizvi and Shah and conveyed her condolences. The External Affairs Ministry has also arranged for visa of the family members of the two deceased who are leaving for Istanbul.

"I have just spoken to Mr Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah father of Ms Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences," Swaraj said.

A family member of Khushi said her brother Akshay Shah and cousin Hiren Chauhan are flying to Istanbul without visa and brought it to Swaraj's attention to which she said their their visa has been arranged.

Swaraj said the Indian envoy to Turkey Rahul Kulshreshtha has been asked to receive the families at the airport and make all necessary arrangements.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul."

The two Indians are among 15 foreigners who have been killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

A gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus stormed an Istanbul nightclub as revellers were celebrating the New Year.

The assailant shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina club, one of the city's most exclusive nightspots, and then went on a shooting rampage inside, Turkish officials said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker escaped and was now the target of a major manhunt, expressing hope the suspect "would be captured soon", as per AFP.

Soylu said in televised comments that of 21 victims who have been identified so far, 16 are foreigners and five are Turks. Another 69 people are being treated in hospital.

"The attacker - in the most brutal and merciless way - targeted innocent people who had only come here to celebrate the New Year and have fun," Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said at the scene on the shores of the Bosphorus.

Many revellers threw themselves into the water in panic and efforts were under way to rescue them, NTV television said.

Dogan news agency said there were two gunmen dressed in Santa Claus outfits, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Television pictures showed party-goers - including men in suits and women in cocktail dresses - emerging from the nightclub in a state of shock.

Sahin said the attack began at 1:15 am today (local time), just after hundreds of revellers had seen in 2017 at the club in the Ortakoy district on the European side of the city.

"What happened today is a terror attack," he said.

Dogan reported that some witnesses claimed the assailants were "speaking Arabic" while NTV said special force police officers were still searching the club.

There has been no claim of responsibility.

The attack evoked memories of the November 2015 carnage in Paris when Islamic State jihadists went on a gun and bombing rampage on nightspots in the French capital, killing 130 people including 90 at the Bataclan concert hall.

From Sydney to Paris, Rio to London, security had been boosted over fears that the New Year festivities could present a target for violent extremists.

(With agency inputs)