Two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives arrested in joint operation

 The two operatives have been identified as Musharraf alias Musa and Rubel Ahmed, both Bangladeshi nationals. 

Two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives arrested in joint operation

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh ATS, Noida Police and Kolkata Police STF arrested two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives on Tuesday. 

The two JMB operatives were arrested by the joint team from the Surajpur police station area in Greater Noida. The two operatives have been identified as Musharraf alias Musa and Rubel Ahmed, both Bangladeshi nationals. 

Both of them are being brought to Kolkata on transit remand for further examination by the Kolkata Police STF. On arrival in Kolkata, they will be produced before a court. 

Sources in the Kolkata Police STF reveal that the two had been living in India for the past six months. They entered India following a massive crackdown on JMB operatives by the Bangladeshi government. 

Both Musa and Rubel belonged to the non-operational wing of the old-JMB. However, the single most important task of Musa and his associate Rebel was to procure arms and explosives, which in return was to be used in carrying out attack.

Sources also reveal that Musa used to run a huge network of bike stealing racket back home in Bangladesh. The sale proceeds after selling off the bikes would go into buying arms and explosives. The duo's involvement could not be ruled out in the recent attacks carried out by the JMB in Bangladesh, said a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh ATS. 

Later, Uttar Pradesh ATS is likely to question the duo to examine whether they were planning any such attacks during their stay in Noida.

