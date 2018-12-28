हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahjahanpur

Two killed, 6 injured in road accident in Shahjahanpur

A case was registered against the truck driver and probe was ordered too.

Representational image

Shahjahanpur: Two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident near Bilhari village here, police said Friday. Shailendra Kumar (32) and Anuj Kumar (33) were killed Thursday after a mini-truck rammed into a tractor and a car before hitting their cycle, Tilhar police station in-charge Ashok Pal said.

Six people, occupants of the tractor and the car, were injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said,  The mini-truck's driver fled the spot along with his vehicle. A case was registered against him, the officer said.

