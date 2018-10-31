हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two killed after gumen open fire inside Varanasi mall

The police have started a probe and are checking CCTV footage while main entry and exit points in the area have been sealed.

ANI Photo

Varanasi: Two persons were killed and two others injured when an unidentified person opened fire at them at a mall here on Wednesday evening, police said. The assailant fled the crime scene as frightened people ran for cover.

The deceased are said to be shopkeepers who ran a garment shop at the JHV Mall.

The injured have been rushed to a medical facility where their condition is stated to be serious. 

The police have started a probe and are checking CCTV footage while main entry and exit points in the area have been sealed.

More details are awaited.

