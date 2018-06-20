हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Road accident

Two killed as car falls into stone mine in Uttar Pradesh

Two killed as car falls into stone mine in Uttar Pradesh

Banda: Two persons were killed when their car fell into a 200-meter deep stone mine in neighboring Mahoba district, police said.

Superintendent of Police of Mahoba district N Kolanchi said, "The accident took place when Sunil Chaurasia (32) was imparting driving skills to his nephew Himanshu (19). 

"As Himanshu was learning to drive, he failed to negotiate a truck coming from the opposite direction. Subsequently, he lost control over the car, and it fell into a 200-metre deep stone mine."

While Himanshu died on the spot, Sunil succumbed to injuries on way to Jhansi.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

