Jammu and Kashmir

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’ Poonch district

The security forces on Thursday arrested two terrorists in Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several arms and explosives were also recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

Representational image

According to sources, the terrorists were part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit. They were arrested by a joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police along the Rajouri-Poonch highway near Mendhar.

Two AK-56 rifles and several other arms were recovered by the police following the arrest of the terrorists. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended a Tavera car having number JK01R 5936, in which the terrorists were travelling.

A case has been registered and the police are investigation as to what plan the terrorists wanted to execute.

