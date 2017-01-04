Two men gangrape 15-year-old girl, rupture her ribs, injure eye

Bikaner: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and thrashed badly in Rajasthan's Churu district.

The incident took place in the night of December 24, 2016.

What all happened with the girl?

The girl was abducted by Rakesh Bhargava (22) who raped her alongwith Kalu (26) in Bhompura village in Bikaner.

Ribs ruptured, eye injured

After the rape, the accused thrashed her rupturing her ribs and injuring her eye.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur.

Case registered

A case has been registered against the two accused, SHO Bidasar police station Prahalad Rai said, adding Rakesh and Kalu have been arrested.