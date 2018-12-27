हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Two Navy personnel dead in Kochi naval base accident: Defence spokesperson

According to the Defence spokesperson, the two Navy personnel died in an accident.


Representational image

At least two personnel of the Indian Navy were killed on Thursday at Kochi naval base in Kerala.

According to the Defence spokesperson, the two Navy personnel died in an accident.

The defence spokesperson said that they were killed when an aircraft hangar collapsed at the Naval base. "Two Navy personnel died of casualties caused due to an aircraft hangar collapse," the spokesperson told news agency PTI.

A court of inquiry is being ordered into the matter, according to news agency ANI.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

