close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Two ships, one sub put on long-range deployment by Navy

Another ship INS Kochi, which is also part of this deployment, is proceeding to the Southern Indian Ocean.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 22:35
Two ships, one sub put on long-range deployment by Navy
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Two Indian naval ships, a submarine and two long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Western Naval Command have been deployed in the Western Arabian Sea and the southern Indian Ocean, and reached Oman on Wednesday.

This is after a long time that a submarine has been put on long-range deployment by the Indian Navy, and comes at a time when Chinese submarines are being spotted more frequently in the international waters of the Indian Ocean.

Delhi-class guided-missile destroyers INS Mumbai and submarine INS Shishumar entered Duqm, Oman on Wednesday as part of this deployment to the Western Arabian Sea, after conducting a series of exercises en route.

The Naval units are on a month-long deployment with the aim of enhancing surveillance and cooperation with the Arabian Sea rim nations.

Another ship INS Kochi, which is also part of this deployment, is proceeding to the Southern Indian Ocean.

"The Western Naval Command, which exercises operational control of the naval units in this theatre, has been actively involved in enhancing three-dimensional surveillance efforts by Indian Naval units for strengthening regional Maritime security cooperation with littoral states," the Indian Navy said.

TAGS

Indian NavyshipsArabian SeaIndian OceanOmanChinese submarinesINS MumbaiINS Shishumar

From Zee News

World

California sues Trump administration over border wall

World

Strong 6.1 quake hits off Japan's east coast: USGS

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police arrest treasury officer fo...

Telangana

Hyderabad: Six child labourers rescued

Arunachal Pradesh becomes part of UDAN scheme
Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh becomes part of UDAN scheme

Couples&#039; vulgar behaviour in cars, parks leads to rape; they should be arrested: Sakshi Maharaj
India

Couples' vulgar behaviour in cars, parks leads to rape...

WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia to allow women into stadium for National Day

6 killed as landslides hit Sikkim
North East

6 killed as landslides hit Sikkim

Mamata Banerjee criticises Rajnath Singh&#039;s meet with GJM leader Roshan Giri
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee criticises Rajnath Singh's meet with G...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Will Iqbal Kaskar lead to Dawood Ibrahim? Unlocking D-Company mystery

SBI Life IPO: India's first billion-dollar IPO in 7 years opens today, 5 points to know

Purging the realty sector: Implementing a strong RERA can help weed out the problems

Mumbai locals stuck in the '80s, overhauling ailing suburban rail system top priority: Piyush Goyal

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl