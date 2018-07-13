हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two teachers assault minor students for allegedly putting scratches on car

The students were playing football and the teachers suspect that this is when their car - parked nearby - was scratched.

In a shocking incident of mentors turning into tormentors, two teachers of a government school in Chhatisgarh's Korea district assaulted three students on suspicions that they had scratched their car while playing football.

It is reported that the two teachers - BP Gupta and Jiyot Kumar Chakravarty - of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Baikunthpur found their car scratched earlier this week and suspected three students - who had been playing football near the vehicle - behind the 'damage.' According to local police officials, the teachers called the students to a room and then assaulted them mercilessly. As if beating them was not enough, Gupta and Chakravarty also allegedly threatened to kill them if they repeated their actions.

According to reports, the children were taken to the local police station by a school official before being admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The principal of the school - Srinivas Rao - later claimed that he had in Raipur for a meeting when the incident occurred but that he was informed of it over the phone. He also said both teachers involved have been suspended from duty.

Even though there is no proof that the three students beaten were the ones who had scratched the car, in any case, beating them is a serious offence and police officials have promised strict action. 

