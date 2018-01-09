Two terrorists gunned down, hunt for possible third underway in J&K's Anantnag

New Delhi: Two terrorists were gunned down and hunt for a possible third was undertaken on Tuesday morning after an encounter broke out with security forces in the forest area in Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The terrorists reportedly took shelter in a residential building and began firing at security forces. A gun battle ensued after the forest area was cordoned off.

(Note: This is a developing report and will be updated as and when more information is available)