हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Two terrorists gunned down, hunt for possible third underway in J&K's Anantnag

Two terrorists were gunned down and hunt for a possible third was undertaken on Tuesday morning after an encounter broke out with security forces in the forest area in Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
Comments |
Two terrorists gunned down, hunt for possible third underway in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag
Deferred visual. (Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Two terrorists were gunned down and hunt for a possible third was undertaken on Tuesday morning after an encounter broke out with security forces in the forest area in Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The terrorists reportedly took shelter in a residential building and began firing at security forces. A gun battle ensued after the forest area was cordoned off.

(Note: This is a developing report and will be updated as and when more information is available)

Tags:
Indian ArmyTerrorism
Next
Story

Kapil Mohan, creator of the iconic Old Monk rum, passes away at 88

Trending