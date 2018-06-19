हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Tral; 1 CRPF personnel injured

Local reports said that the encounter began after security forces launched a massive search operation in the area following inputs about presence of terrorists.

At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, one CRPF personnel also got injured during the encounter and was shifted to 92 Base hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted that three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were trapped as the encounter continued.

This comes a day after four terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in Bandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

More details are awaited.

