Tyagi, chargesheeted in Agusta scam, a veteran of 1965 and 1971 wars

Tyagi had served as the 20th chief of the Indian Air Force from 2004 to 2007. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 21:58
Tyagi, chargesheeted in Agusta scam, a veteran of 1965 and 1971 wars

New Delhi: Former Air Force chief SP Tyagi, who was was on Friday chargesheeted by the CBI in the AgustaWestland scam, was a veteran of both the 1965 and the 1971 wars.

The 71-year old, who was decorated with the Vayu Sena Medal for his distinguished service, is also the first chief of any wing of the armed forces to be arrested. He was later given bail by a court after his arrest on Dec 9, 2016.

Tyagi had served as the 20th chief of the Indian Air Force from 2004 to 2007.

In his defence, Tyagi had said the deal was executed after his term was over.

Tyagi is a veteran of both the 1965 and the 1971 wars and was commissioned into the IAF on December 31, 1963.

He was among the first batch of eight pilots selected for piloting the Jaguar Interdiction aircraft when it was inducted in the 1980s.

He had attended the Junior Commanders Course at the National Defence College and the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington.

Tyagi was awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 1994, and in 1995, he received the Vayu Sena Medal for distinguished service.

He was awarded the Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2003. He also holds the distinction of being the only Air Chief Marshal to have done skydiving after being appointed to the post of Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force.

