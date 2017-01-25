UAE one of India's most valued partners and close friend: PM Narendra Modi to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Saturday to enhance the relations between India and UAE.
Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi said, “Our discussions were wide ranging covering the entire spectrum of India-UAE bilateral engagement.”
“We have shaped an ambitious roadmap of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented,” the PM said.
The Prime Minister called UAE as one of India's most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world.
Divulging further, PM Modi said, “We agreed to sustain the momentum of our relations in key areas, including energy and investments.”
“We exchanged views on developments in West Asia and the Gulf, where both countries have a shared interest in peace and stability,” the PM added.
He expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for looking after the welfare of Indian nationals in UAE.
The PM said, he thanked His Highness for allotting land for a temple for the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was today ceremonially welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee.
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the guest of honour for India's Republic Day on Thursday.
