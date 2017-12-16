Uddhav Thackeray rejects exit polls predictions favouring BJP, says 'wait for results on Dec 18'

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appears to have disagreed with exit polls that has predicted a clear victory for BJP in Gujarat.

Thackeray, whose party shares an uneasy relationship with its ruling ally BJP, calls a big difference between the political atmosphere prevalent in Gujarat and the exit polls results.

He, however, said that the assembly polls results will be out on Monday and that everyone has to accept it.

"The exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the BJP (in Gujarat). However, the exit poll predictions are not agreeable to us. The final result will be out on Monday and everyone has to accept it," he said.

"There is a big difference between the atmosphere prevalent in Gujarat and the predictions of exit polls," he added.

The exit polls released after the December 14 voting have given a clear majority for the BJP in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. Almost all exit polls predicted more than 100 seats for the BJP in the state where the party is in power for over two decades.

Congratulating Rahul Gandhi for taking over as Congress president, Thackeray said he worked hard for the Gujarat elections and hoped he fulfils the aspirations of his party workers.

"I hope he fulfils the trust of his party cadres," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the country expected a lot from the NDA lead party, but it has not been able to tackle issues like farm loan waiver and unemployment.

"The Sena did not change its colours after coming to power. Our stand remains clear (on issues of public importance). Nobody should teach us what should we do," he said.

Asked if the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was offered to the Sena by the BJP, he replied in the negative.

When asked about Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's statement that the Sena will forgo power within a year's time, Thackeray said, "He is right. If issues like loan waiver, electrification, unemployment persist, why should we continue to support the BJP?"

The Sena is part of the BJP-led ruling coalitions in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre.