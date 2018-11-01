Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on Nov 25, remind PM Modi and BJP about Ram Mandir

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on November 25, confirmed party leader Sanjay Raut.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on November 25, confirmed party leader Sanjay Raut.

He will remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party about the construction of Ram Mandir, added Raut.

“All preparations have been done for Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on November 25. He is going there to remind Modi ji and the BJP govt that Ram Temple needs to be constructed. It will take 1000 years if we wait for court's verdict on Ram Temple,” said Raut.

The Sena chief will take a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla and attend few programmes in Ayodhya, he added.

Shiv Sena has been demanding law or promulgating an ordinance to enable the speedy construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, deferred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title land dispute cases to January 2019 before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

After the top court announcement, Sena claimed that courts won't do anything in the Ram temple matter

"We are not paying attention to what the Supreme Court verdict (on Ram temple issue) is and what date it gives (for the verdict). We don't want to pay attention. The court won't do anything in the Ram temple matter," Raut said.

"We did not ask the court before demolishing the Babri structure 25 years ago," he said.

"Our hundreds and thousands of 'kar sevaks' did not become shaheed (martyr) after seeking court permission. We have not started any movement on Ayodhya after seeking the court nod," Raut said.

"We feel that there should be a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We are not demanding a Ram temple in Pakistan but in Prabhu Shri Ram's Ayodhya. Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya and put forth his views on the Ram Mandir before people of the country," he said. 

Shiv SenaUddhav ThackerayRam Mandir

